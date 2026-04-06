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Olivia Munn urges fans for ‘early' cancer checkup

Olivia Munn praises costar Amanda Peet for ‘early detection’ cancer

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 06, 2026

Olivia Munn urges fans for ‘early&apos; cancer checkup
Olivia Munn urges fans for ‘early' cancer checkup

Olivia Munn has spoken movingly about her Your Friends & Neighbors costar Amanda Peet's breast cancer diagnosis, urging fans to get checked early after Peet's own experience showed just how much timing can matter.

Speaking to PEOPLE while promoting season two of their Apple TV+ series, Munn, 45, herself a breast cancer survivor, having been diagnosed in 2023, said she was relieved when Peet confided in her last year. 

"She told me last year that she was diagnosed, and I was so relieved she found it at such an early, early stage," she said. 

"She found it at almost the earliest you can find it. She really was given a gift of finding it so early that she doesn't have to do all the treatment and all the stuff you have to do for years and years to come."

She was clear about what Peet's experience represents for others. 

"She's incredibly lucky, and it's another reminder that early detection saves lives."

Peet, 54, revealed her diagnosis publicly for the first time in a deeply personal essay for The New Yorker on 21 March, having kept it private since 2025. 

The piece described an almost unimaginably difficult period in her life, receiving her cancer diagnosis while both of her parents were simultaneously in hospice care on opposite coasts. 

When her sister called to say their father was about to die, Peet flew to New York but didn't make it in time. 

"I didn't make it before my father took his last breath, but I got to see his body before it was taken from his apartment," she wrote. 

"As soon as my dad's corpse was out of sight, I was free to panic about my cancer again."

Peet received her first clear scan in January. Days later, her mother, who had Parkinson's disease, died in the hospice with her daughter by her side.

In Your Friends & Neighbors, Peet plays therapist Mel Cooper and Munn plays her friend and neighbour Sam Levitt. 

New episodes are streaming now on Apple TV+.

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