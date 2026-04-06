Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis mark 1st Easter together with loved-up snaps

Aniston gushes over Curtis in a sweet photo dump

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis are celebrating their first Easter together.

On Sunday, April 5, the Emmy-winning actress took to her Instagram to share a photo dump titled “Sunday dump day!” along with a heart, kiss, and bunny emoji. The carousel of images featured several of Aniston’s loved ones, including her furry friends, her former Friends costar Courteney Cox, and, of course, Curtis.

One loved-up snap showed Aniston with her arms wrapped around Curtis’ neck, as Curtis held her tenderly by the waist. Another snap showed the hypnotist lounging on a couch with an adorable dog.

It marked the couple’s first Easter together ever since they first sparked romance rumours in summer of 2025.

Since then, Aniston, 57, and Curtis, 50, have been proudly posting each other on social media, including on each other’s birthdays.

They have also spoken fondly about each other in interviews. Speaking to Elle in November, The Morning Show star called Curtis “extraordinary,” noting that “helps many, many people.”

She added, “He’s very special, very normal, and very kind.”

Meanwhile, Curtis couldn’t help but blush while recalling how their romance sparked during an appearance on the Today Show back in January.

“It took a long time, we chatted for a long time and we became close,” he said, noting that they had actually been dating for months before their first public appearance together.