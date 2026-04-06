Blake Lively reflects on motherhood amid Justin Baldoni legal battle

Blake Lively has shared a candid reflection on motherhood, reminding fans that "momming always continues on" even as she navigates a significant shift in her high-profile legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

The 38-year-old actress, who shares four children with husband Ryan Reynolds, posted a light-hearted Easter update to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, 5 April.

Featuring a photo of scrambled eggs shaped into bunnies, the post served as a quiet nod to her family life just days after a judge narrowed the scope of her lawsuit against her It Ends With Us director and co-star.

The update follows a ruling on Thursday, 2 April, in which Manhattan U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman dismissed 10 of the 13 claims Lively had brought against Baldoni.

Credits: Blake Lively/ Instagram

The dismissed counts included serious allegations of harassment, defamation, and conspiracy.

While the 42-year-old filmmaker’s legal team expressed they were pleased that the sexual harassment claims and charges against individual defendants were thrown out, Lively’s side maintains that the "beating heart" of the case remains intact.

The trial, set to begin next month, will now focus on the three remaining claims: breach of contract, retaliation, and aiding and abetting in retaliation.

Despite the legal blow, Lively’s legal team, led by Sigrid McCawley, insists the case is still firmly focused on the "extraordinary steps" they allege the defendants took to destroy the actress's reputation.