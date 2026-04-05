Goo Goo Dolls cancel remaining Canadian Tour after distressing update

Rzeznik, 60, has come down with pneumonia

Goo Goo Dolls can no longer continue with their Spring 2026 Canadian Tour as their frontman falls severely ill.

After multiple postponements, the rock band announced on Sunday, February 5, that the remainder of their tour will be cancelled after their lead vocalist and guitarist, John Rzeznik, was diagnosed with pneumonia.

“Unfortunately, we must cancel the remaining dates on our Canadian Tour,” read a social media statement. “John was diagnosed with pneumonia and has not fully recovered. We are very disappointed and can’t wait to get back to Canada as soon as possible.”

Fans who already purchased the tickets will be fully refunded at the point of purchase.

The cancelled shows included stops in Laval, Quebec, and Halifax. This past week, the band had to cancel multiple shows in Sault Ste. Marie, Oshawa, and Hamilton. At the time, the band remained hopeful that they would resume the tour.

Just one day before the announcement, they performed their show in London, Ontario, though several concertgoers noticed that Rzeznik, 60, appeared unwell.