Dwayne Johnson confirms THIS Taylor Swift song will be in ‘DC League of Super-Pets’

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson turns out to be a big Taylor Swift fan.

While promoting his upcoming superhero film DC League of Super-Pets, the Jungle Cruise actor, 50, shared a hilarious TikTok video alongside co-star Kevin Hart and revealed that two hit Taylor Swift’s re-recorded songs will be in the film.

In the hilarious TikTok clip, Johnson and Hart were seen quizzing each other on what music they’ve been listening to.





The Red Notice actor mentions “Taylor’s Version” of the song Bad Blood from 1989, while Hart names Swift’s Message In A Bottle.

Later, a title card confirms that both songs will feature on the soundtrack, as snippets of the animated film appear on screen.

“Pumped to have TWO of my friend @Taylor Swift’s tracks in our #DCSuperPets!”, Johnson wrote in the caption, “In theaters TONIGHT!”.

Responding in the video’s comment section, the Folklore singer, 39, wrote, “Leave it to my friend Dwayne to support the ethically sourced versions of my songs. Good luck with the film!! Ur the man.”