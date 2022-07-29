Meghan Markle urges Prince Harry to tell truth in his memoir

Meghan Markle is reportedly further provoking Prince Harry against the royal family following snub during Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee.



According to a report by the Express UK, Meghan and Harry returned to their multi-million California mansion ‘very chagrined, annoyed and angry’ after their demands were rejected by Prince Charles and William.

The report says one of the Prince Harry and Meghan’s demands was to be included in the palace balcony.

Royal author Tom Bower has warned Harry and Meghan’s frustration could feature in the Duke’s upcoming memoir.

“We will see if he gets his revenge", the author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors said.

When asked about the jubilee snub, the author said, "I think they went back to America very chagrined, very annoyed that they didn't get the exposure they wanted, especially with the Queen.

"I think they got the message but they went back very angry.”

The Express UK, quoting the Heat Magazine, reported "Meghan is urging him (Harry) to tell his truth and not hide what really happened" as the Duke is struggling with what to include in his memoir.

The royal commentator said Harry’s highly anticipated memoir "will lead to a new war with the royals".