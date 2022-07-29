 
Shakira warned of eight year imprisonment over alleged tax fraud

Shakira is being called out by Spanish state prosecutors to serve eight years in prison over alleged £12 million tax fraud.

It was reported on Friday that the prosecutors are eyeing a stiff sentence for the Columbian pop star if the singer is found guilty during the trial.

The reports emerged within a week after the Waka Waka hit-maker confirmed rejecting an out-of-court deal, reportedly about her admitting to wrongdoing.

The singer was charged with defrauding the Spanish treasury between 2012 and 2014.

Shakira found herself in hot waters over six separate counts of tax fraud totalling 14.5 million euros (£12.18 million) following a long-running investigation.

The 45-year-old diva has already paid a hefty sum with interest which is believed to be three million euros (£2.52 million).

Meanwhile, state prosecutors also want the singer to pay a fine of 23 million euros (£19.2 million) other than imprisonment.

The singer is being questioned by Esplugues de Llobregat near Barcelona.

