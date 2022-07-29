 
entertainment
Friday Jul 29 2022
By
Web Desk

SG Wannabes' Kim Jin Ho to get hitched to his non-celebrity girlfriend

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 29, 2022

Kim Jin Ho’s label, Voice on July 29, announced, "Kim Jin Ho is marrying his non-celebrity girlfriend on October 23 after a year of dating."

Later on the same day, a source from his agency Moksolee Entertainment confirmed the news and added, “His bride-to-be is a non-celebrity who is younger than him whom he has been dating for a year.” Kim Jin Ho is the second member of SG Wannabe to get married.

The couple are said to have been friends for a longtime, who began dating last year. 

SG Wannabe are known for their hits like Timeless, Lalala, My Person, and Crime and Punishment. The trio recently made a return to the spotlight after their appearance on MBC's 'Hangout with Yoo', and Kim Jin Ho produced the track It's Time for the project girl group WSG Wannabe.

Kim Jin Ho is the second member of SG Wannabe to get married. As per Xportsnews, the singer will get married on October 23rd of this year.

More From Entertainment:

Jason Momoa, Eiza Gonzalez seemingly confirms romance as they're spotted riding bike

Jason Momoa, Eiza Gonzalez seemingly confirms romance as they're spotted riding bike
Golden Globes approves bid to spin off Hollywood awards show into a new

Golden Globes approves bid to spin off Hollywood awards show into a new
Taylor Swift all hearts for pal Dwayne The Rock Johnson: Photo

Taylor Swift all hearts for pal Dwayne The Rock Johnson: Photo
Tom Cruise jumps off a mountain as he films scary stunt for ‘Mission Impossible 8’

Tom Cruise jumps off a mountain as he films scary stunt for ‘Mission Impossible 8’
Kang Daniel to debut with his first mini album in Japan

Kang Daniel to debut with his first mini album in Japan
‘Better Call Saul’ star Bob Odenkirk recalls life-changing heart attack from last year

‘Better Call Saul’ star Bob Odenkirk recalls life-changing heart attack from last year

Meghan Markle would rather focus on mental health than 'Revenge' book

Meghan Markle would rather focus on mental health than 'Revenge' book
Queen Elizabeth’s message for Commonwealth Games: Interesting facts disclosed

Queen Elizabeth’s message for Commonwealth Games: Interesting facts disclosed
‘Frightening’ plan to kill Diana, Charles revealed by Duran Duran drummer

‘Frightening’ plan to kill Diana, Charles revealed by Duran Duran drummer
Selena Gomez gets emotional as she thanks fans for growing up with her

Selena Gomez gets emotional as she thanks fans for growing up with her

Latest

view all