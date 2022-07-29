SG Wannabes' Kim Jin Ho to get hitched to his non-celebrity girlfriend

Kim Jin Ho’s label, Voice on July 29, announced, "Kim Jin Ho is marrying his non-celebrity girlfriend on October 23 after a year of dating."



Later on the same day, a source from his agency Moksolee Entertainment confirmed the news and added, "His bride-to-be is a non-celebrity who is younger than him whom he has been dating for a year." Kim Jin Ho is the second member of SG Wannabe to get married.

The couple are said to have been friends for a longtime, who began dating last year.

SG Wannabe are known for their hits like Timeless, Lalala, My Person, and Crime and Punishment. The trio recently made a return to the spotlight after their appearance on MBC's 'Hangout with Yoo', and Kim Jin Ho produced the track It's Time for the project girl group WSG Wannabe.

