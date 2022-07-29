 
Friday Jul 29 2022
Tom Cruise jumps off a mountain as he films scary stunt for ‘Mission Impossible 8’

Friday Jul 29, 2022

Hollywood heartthrob Tom Cruise has officially returned to work after freshly coming out of the success of his recent project, box office hit Top Gun: Maverick.

In the latest pictures, Cruise, who will reprise his iconic role of Ethan Hunt in the upcoming seventh and eighth installments of Mission Impossible franchise, has left fans’ jaws dropped as he performed yet another wild stunt.

The War of the Worlds actor, who recently turned 60, was spotted paragliding off the top of a mountain in the Lake District, England.

Cruise, who is known for performing scary stunts himself, was clad in an all-black costume and sported a safety helmet. He was seen chatting with crew members after he safely landed on the ground.

Back in September, the American Made actor filmed a dangerous upside-down train stunt in Derbyshire for Mission Impossible 7, after parachuting in from a helicopter.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will hit the theatres on July 14, 2023.

