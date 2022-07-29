 
Jennifer Lopez steps outside in style as she continues European travels with child Emme

Jennifer Lopez continues to amaze onlookers with her breathtaking pictures from her European travels.

Lopez and Ben Affleck said their 'I Dos' at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 16 since then they have been setting couple goals and treating fans with their adorable snaps from their exotic honeymoon.

But while actor Ben got back to work and jetted to California to film after reprising his role as Batman, Lopez continued her European travels as she hit Capri, Italy on Thursday with her teenage child Emme - who uses they/them pronouns.

The superstar, 53, looked more beautiful than ever as she showed off her incredibly toned legs in a pair of silky pink shorts lined with black lace.

She styled the flattering bottoms with a matching pink patterned kimono with an embellished trim that tied at the waist.

The On The Floor singer accentuated her natural good looks with minimal makeup and obscured her sultry gaze behind a pair of round gold sunglasses with a pink tint.

Emme meanwhile looked effortlessly stylish for their outing with their mother in an oversized black-and-white patterned sweater and a pair of baggy brown pants.

Missing from the action was Emme's twin brother Maximilian, as well as Jennifer's husband Ben and his two daughters, Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13.

It comes as Jason Momoa appeared to confirm that Ben, 49, will be reprising his role as Batman in the upcoming movie Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, as he shared a snap of the star filming together in California on Thursday.


