Jennifer Aniston returns to Los Angeles looking chic from Bahamas vacation

Jennifer Aniston touched down in Los Angeles following her vacation in Bahamas with, Jimmy Kimmel, Sean Hayes and Jason Bateman.



The Friends’ alum was captured landing in LA with her superstar friends after spending time off from their busy schedules.

The 53-year-old actor turned heads with her fashionable look as she get off her private jet in a stylish taupe sweater, white top and purple scarf.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail





The Morning Show star had her blonde tresses left open as they flew with the wind in natural waves while she had a pair of trendy shades on.



Aniston lent her look an added splash of dazzle with gold hoop earrings and carried a canvas tote bag on her shoulder.

In one of the pictures obtained by Daily Mail, Aniston could be seen giving a side hug to Bateman once they were off the plane.

Earlier, the actor shared a glimpse of her vacation on her social media account while enjoying her summer on a sandy beach.

Aniston dropped a selfie featuring her soaking up the sun on the beach on Instagram as she stunned in a black swimsuit and a large brim hat.







