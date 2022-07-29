Photos: Katy Perry drops jaws in orange maxi skirt and purple bodysuit

Katy Perry has just raised the temperature on the internet with her gorgeous new sartorial statement.



The Roar crooner, 37, grabbed massive limelight for her outfit on Thursday as she was dressed in an orange maxi skirt and a purple Bardot bodysuit during a pop-up Mob De Soi event at HEIMAT in Los Angeles.

Katy added inches to her frame with a pair of strappy heels and accessorised with chunky colourful jewellery which complemented the star’s perfectly maintained figure.

The beauty flashed her killer smile while opting for a glam makeup look and scraping her brunette locks back in a bun.

Katy also posed for a sizzling snap with the co-founder of De Soi's non-alcoholic aperitif line.

Speaking about her new non-alcoholic drink, Katy said: 'De Soi is French and stands for pleasure with restraint. If you’re a matriarch, like so many of us are, it’s a delicate balance juggling all the spinning plates.



