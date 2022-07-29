 
sports
Friday Jul 29 2022
SDSports desk

Atletico Madrid fans protest against rumours of Ronaldo’s potential transfer

SDSports desk

Friday Jul 29, 2022

Supporters protested against the potential transfer of Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo. — Sky Sports

Atletico Madrid supporters protested against the potential transfer of Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Atletico is looking to add a striker to replace Luis Suarez but fans said in a statement that Ronaldo "represents the antithesis of our values of generosity and humility".

The Atletico Madrid president, Enrique Cerezo, said the signing of Ronaldo to his team is simply a rumour.

“I’ve already said this several times, I don't know who invented the Cristiano story but I’ll tell you that it’s practically impossible that he comes to Atletico de Madrid,” Cerezo said.

For nine years, Ronaldo played with Real Madrid — Atletico’s rivals. He reportedly wants to leave United after receiving a 25% pay cut for failing to qualify for the Champions League.

Regardless, Manchester United said Ronaldo is currently not for sale.

Cerezo added: "Rumours are rumours and they have to stay as rumours. If you keep telling the rumours then eventually it will look like it’s something real, which it is not.”

