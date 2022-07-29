 
entertainment
Friday Jul 29 2022
Audrina Patridge reveals the ‘reason’ of her break-up with Chris Pine in new memoir

The Hills alum Audrina Patridge spilled the tea about her split with Chris Pine in late 2000s in her hew memoir Choices: To the Hills and Back Again.

“He didn’t like going out and being followed by the paparazzi. He was an introvert, and very focused on his acting,” wrote the 37-year-old.

The television personality continued, “I loved to go out, and of course, I was usually filming ‘The Hills’, so our lifestyles were complete opposites in that sense.”

“With my filming schedule, and the fact that there was no way Chris would want to be on The Hills, I just knew that after a couple months that I couldn’t date him,” she disclosed.

The actress explained, “My life was the TV show, and there weren’t enough hours in the day to do my job and find time to see him privately.”

The reality star-turned author though asserted that they “really liked each other” and their break-up was “amicable”.

“He was a big up-and-coming actor with demands on his time, and it didn’t seem like our lives were lining up, even though we really liked each other. We talked and stayed in touch a little after we stopped seeing each other,” she mentioned.

Audrina added, “I have nothing but fond memories of Chris.

