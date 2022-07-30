 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Philip's will to remain private

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 30, 2022

Prince Philips will to remain private

The Guardian lost a Court of Appeal challenge over the decision to exclude press from a hearing about keeping Prince Philip's will private. 

According to royal correspondent Omid Scobie, "In the UK wills are open to public inspection after death. The paper called it a "serious interference with open justice".

Responding to a question online, the author of 'Finding Freedom" said, "If filed with the Probate Registry (the only way to make a will legal) then it becomes a public document after death and anyone can apply to see."

He said, "it has long been convention that senior royals can apply to the president of the Family Division of the High Court to seal theirs."

More From Entertainment:

Audrina Patridge reveals the ‘reason’ of her break-up with Chris Pine in new memoir

Audrina Patridge reveals the ‘reason’ of her break-up with Chris Pine in new memoir
Ariana Grande claps back TikTok user over ‘mean’ comment: Photo

Ariana Grande claps back TikTok user over ‘mean’ comment: Photo
Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter hits back at JoJo Siwa: ‘Grow up’

Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter hits back at JoJo Siwa: ‘Grow up’
‘Do nothing out of selfish ambition or conceit’: Candace Cameron Bure shares cryptic post

‘Do nothing out of selfish ambition or conceit’: Candace Cameron Bure shares cryptic post
Prince Harry called out for omitting Prince Charles from UN speech

Prince Harry called out for omitting Prince Charles from UN speech
Here’s why Prince Charles didn’t quit royal life to live in Italy: Details

Here’s why Prince Charles didn’t quit royal life to live in Italy: Details
Katie Price shows off her engagement ring amid split reports

Katie Price shows off her engagement ring amid split reports
Prince Charles nearly escaped UK to be ‘part-time royal’: Details

Prince Charles nearly escaped UK to be ‘part-time royal’: Details
Jameela Jamil reacts to Marvel fans backlash over She-Hulk appearance

Jameela Jamil reacts to Marvel fans backlash over She-Hulk appearance
Photos: Katy Perry drops jaws in orange maxi skirt and purple bodysuit

Photos: Katy Perry drops jaws in orange maxi skirt and purple bodysuit
Ben Affleck’s daughter is exact copy of Jennifer Garner: Photo

Ben Affleck’s daughter is exact copy of Jennifer Garner: Photo
Will Smith makes emotional apology to Chris Rock:’ I'm Here Whenever You're Ready to Talk'

Will Smith makes emotional apology to Chris Rock:’ I'm Here Whenever You're Ready to Talk'

Latest

view all