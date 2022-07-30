 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 30 2022
'Prince Harry and Meghan have devised plan to overshadow William and Kate's US visit'

Saturday Jul 30, 2022

Some Royal fans are convinced that Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle would try to overshadow Prince William and Kate Middleton's visit to the United States.

They think the Duke of Sussex would release his much hyped book during the visit of William and Kate.

Some reports said the book would release in time for the Christmas market.

William and Kate are scheduled to visit the for the Duke's Earthshot Prize.

'So Harry’s book is to be released in time for the Christmas market so they say? Or timed to try and overshadow Catherine & Williams Stateside trip for Earthshot in December? He & the wife are jealous enough to try," said a royal commentaire.

