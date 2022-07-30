 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry told 'grandmother Queen' ordered back seats at Jubilee

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 30, 2022

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry told grandmother Queen ordered back seats at Jubilee
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry told 'grandmother Queen' ordered back seats at Jubilee

Meghan Markle did not appreciate the seating plan at Queen's Thanksgiving Service. 

The Sussexes, who flew from London to attend the monarch's Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June, allegedly asked for better seats closer to senior royals.

But according to author Tom Bower, the Duchess was not happy with what the Queen had planned for her during the celebrations.

"I was told, unfortunately too late for the book, they were meant to turn up at Wellington Barracks to get on the coach which was set up for the minor royals to go to St Paul's for the Jubilee service.

"They arrived deliberately late so the bus had gone and they could make a grand entrance from a car so they could be seen on the steps, which Netflix obviously needed.

"And then as they walked down the aisle, they get to the seats in the row they are assigned and I'm told they then asked six other people sitting this side of the aisle could they move down so they could sit on the aisle itself.

"And the usher apparently said to them 'you can't, you're sitting in seats eight or nine' or whatever it was and Harry said 'why?'

"And the usher said 'that's what your grandmother ordered'. I'm told that from a military man."

More From Entertainment:

David Beckham drives new Maserati Grecale, calls it ‘adrenaline rush in everyday life’

David Beckham drives new Maserati Grecale, calls it ‘adrenaline rush in everyday life’
Experts weigh in on why men cheat the likes of Beyoncé, Khloé and Emily Ratajkowski: Report

Experts weigh in on why men cheat the likes of Beyoncé, Khloé and Emily Ratajkowski: Report
Beyoncé hints at Jay Z’s cheating scandal, Solange elevator incident in new album

Beyoncé hints at Jay Z’s cheating scandal, Solange elevator incident in new album
Queen’s invitation to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle a ‘check mate’

Queen’s invitation to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle a ‘check mate’
Harry Styles signs whopping $100 million deal with Marvel Studios

Harry Styles signs whopping $100 million deal with Marvel Studios

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for ‘spreading cynicism’: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for ‘spreading cynicism’: report
Elon Musk follows in footsteps of Amber Heard?

Elon Musk follows in footsteps of Amber Heard?
Netizens claim BLACKPINK copied Aespa in 'Ready For Love' MV

Netizens claim BLACKPINK copied Aespa in 'Ready For Love' MV
'Partner Track' official trailer releases on Netflix: Deets Inside

'Partner Track' official trailer releases on Netflix: Deets Inside
Rihanna focused on baby and life with A$AP Rocky, not ready for album: Source

Rihanna focused on baby and life with A$AP Rocky, not ready for album: Source

Italian rockers Maneskin to launch first US, Canada tour

Italian rockers Maneskin to launch first US, Canada tour
Prince William, Harry will never end their royal family feud, doubts royal expert

Prince William, Harry will never end their royal family feud, doubts royal expert

Latest

view all