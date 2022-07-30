 
Saturday Jul 30 2022
Prince William cheats on Kate Middleton?

Saturday Jul 30, 2022

Duke of Cambridge Prince William became a top trend on Twitter after a scandalous story started doing rounds on social media.

The salacious social media handle, which according to The Blast focuses on unverified gossip, shared a post where Prince William and Kate Middleton’s friend Rose Hanbury were painted to have an alleged extramarital affair.

The anonymous Instagram post further claims that Kate Middleton does not mind the alleged affair of Prince William.

Following the post, #PrinceWilliamAffair and #PrinceofPegging started trending on Twitter.

However, Prince William’s fans don’t believe in such speculations.

The Blast report further says of course, this is all speculation.

There were some efforts by Prince William’s attorneys to quash the rumors, calling them hurtful to all entailed, it further said.

Also, the post, does not name Prince William. However, the tidbits are pointing toward him.

