'Squid Game' Park Hae Soo makes major career shift amid season 2 frenzy

Korean actor Park Hae Soo has officially signed with United Talent Agency (UTA) to make his entrance into global media.

UTA is a big agency and the home of many famous people, including Paris Hilton and Jessica Alba, among others.

Jeon Jong Seo, Park Hae Soo's co-star in Money Heist also joined United Talent Agency in May of this year.

UTA has signed the actor everywhere, and BH Entertainment is still Park Hae Soo's agent in South Korea.

Park Hae Soo made his debut in musical theatre with The Strongest Comedy Mr Lobby in 2007. He afterwards participated in numerous more theatrical plays, such as Annapurna, 39 Stairs, The Chorus - Oedipus, Macbeth, Frankenstein, and others.

In the tvN series, Prison Playbook in 2017 Park Hae Soo starred first-ever lead role on television.

After making an appearance in the Netflix original series Squid Game in 2021, the actor's fame quickly spread around the globe.

Meanwhile, Park Hae Soo was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Blue Dragon Series Awards.

Park Hae Soo even played Berlin in the Spanish adaptation of Money Heist earlier this year.



