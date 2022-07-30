Harry Styles signs whopping $100 million deal with Marvel Studios

Global icon Harry Styles is gearing up to reprise his superhero role in upcoming Marvel movies. The Watermelon Sugar crooner has reportedly signed a five-film deal with Marvel Studios.

As per the media reports, the former One Direction singer, 28, has agreed to return to the cinematic universe on a much larger scale, as he has signed a new deal worth US$100 million to play Eternal's character Eros.

Styles is said to have been in talks with executives to play Thanos' brother, Starfox – the same character the singer teased at the end of the Eternals last year.

Sources revealed that the studio is considering Styles for "as many as five projects," reported The Sun.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige also confirmed that the As It Was singer will feature in a movie alongside Eternals' Pip the Troll at last weekend's Comic Con in San Diego.

He has also revealed plans are already in place for two new phases of franchises and spin-offs of the comic book world.