 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Harry Styles signs whopping $100 million deal with Marvel Studios

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 30, 2022

Harry Styles signs whopping $100 million deal with Marvel Studios
Harry Styles signs whopping $100 million deal with Marvel Studios 

Global icon Harry Styles is gearing up to reprise his superhero role in upcoming Marvel movies. The Watermelon Sugar crooner has reportedly signed a five-film deal with Marvel Studios.

As per the media reports, the former One Direction singer, 28, has agreed to return to the cinematic universe on a much larger scale, as he has signed a new deal worth US$100 million to play Eternal's character Eros.

Styles is said to have been in talks with executives to play Thanos' brother, Starfox – the same character the singer teased at the end of the Eternals last year.

Sources revealed that the studio is considering Styles for "as many as five projects," reported The Sun.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige also confirmed that the As It Was singer will feature in a movie alongside Eternals' Pip the Troll at last weekend's Comic Con in San Diego.

He has also revealed plans are already in place for two new phases of franchises and spin-offs of the comic book world.

More From Entertainment:

Beyoncé hints at Jay Z’s cheating scandal, Solange elevator incident in new album

Beyoncé hints at Jay Z’s cheating scandal, Solange elevator incident in new album
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for ‘spreading cynicism’: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for ‘spreading cynicism’: report
Elon Musk follows in footsteps of Amber Heard?

Elon Musk follows in footsteps of Amber Heard?
'Partner Track' official trailer releases on Netflix: Deets Inside

'Partner Track' official trailer releases on Netflix: Deets Inside
Rihanna focused on baby and life with A$AP Rocky, not ready for album: Source

Rihanna focused on baby and life with A$AP Rocky, not ready for album: Source

Italian rockers Maneskin to launch first US, Canada tour

Italian rockers Maneskin to launch first US, Canada tour
Prince William, Harry will never end their royal family feud, doubts royal expert

Prince William, Harry will never end their royal family feud, doubts royal expert
'Love According to Law' Lee Seung Gi, Lee Se Young dating?

'Love According to Law' Lee Seung Gi, Lee Se Young dating?
Meghan Markle accused of ‘serving’ Lilibet ‘on a platter'

Meghan Markle accused of ‘serving’ Lilibet ‘on a platter'
Meghan Markle’s reaction to explosive tell-all unearthed: ‘Gutted!’

Meghan Markle’s reaction to explosive tell-all unearthed: ‘Gutted!’
'Big Mouth', 'Today’s Webtoon' kick off fierce ratings battle

'Big Mouth', 'Today’s Webtoon' kick off fierce ratings battle
Prince William makes shocking revelation of ‘manipulative’ Diana chat laid bare

Prince William makes shocking revelation of ‘manipulative’ Diana chat laid bare

Latest

view all