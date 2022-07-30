Queen’s invitation to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle a ‘check mate’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently in a stalemate situation after Queen Elizabeth called in ‘checkmate’ with her decision to invite the Sussexes to Balmoral for the summer.

According to the Daily Star, royal author and biographer Daniela Elser made this revelation.

She questioned, “Would Her Majesty really be keen to have the Sussexes to stay if she knew that her summer holiday would coincide with courtiers and QCs getting out their red pencils and scouring every page of Harry’s story?”

"Meanwhile, when the Sussexes inevitably fail to turn up, they will look peevish and bolshie, unwilling to accept his Gran’s generous offer."