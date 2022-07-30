 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen’s invitation to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle a ‘check mate’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 30, 2022

Queen’s invitation to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle a ‘check mate’
Queen’s invitation to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle a ‘check mate’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently in a stalemate situation after Queen Elizabeth called in ‘checkmate’ with her decision to invite the Sussexes to Balmoral for the summer.

According to the Daily Star, royal author and biographer Daniela Elser made this revelation.

She questioned, “Would Her Majesty really be keen to have the Sussexes to stay if she knew that her summer holiday would coincide with courtiers and QCs getting out their red pencils and scouring every page of Harry’s story?”

"Meanwhile, when the Sussexes inevitably fail to turn up, they will look peevish and bolshie, unwilling to accept his Gran’s generous offer."

More From Entertainment:

Beyoncé hints at Jay Z’s cheating scandal, Solange elevator incident in new album

Beyoncé hints at Jay Z’s cheating scandal, Solange elevator incident in new album
Harry Styles signs whopping $100 million deal with Marvel Studios

Harry Styles signs whopping $100 million deal with Marvel Studios

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for ‘spreading cynicism’: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for ‘spreading cynicism’: report
Elon Musk follows in footsteps of Amber Heard?

Elon Musk follows in footsteps of Amber Heard?
'Partner Track' official trailer releases on Netflix: Deets Inside

'Partner Track' official trailer releases on Netflix: Deets Inside
Rihanna focused on baby and life with A$AP Rocky, not ready for album: Source

Rihanna focused on baby and life with A$AP Rocky, not ready for album: Source

Italian rockers Maneskin to launch first US, Canada tour

Italian rockers Maneskin to launch first US, Canada tour
Prince William, Harry will never end their royal family feud, doubts royal expert

Prince William, Harry will never end their royal family feud, doubts royal expert
'Love According to Law' Lee Seung Gi, Lee Se Young dating?

'Love According to Law' Lee Seung Gi, Lee Se Young dating?
Meghan Markle accused of ‘serving’ Lilibet ‘on a platter'

Meghan Markle accused of ‘serving’ Lilibet ‘on a platter'
Meghan Markle’s reaction to explosive tell-all unearthed: ‘Gutted!’

Meghan Markle’s reaction to explosive tell-all unearthed: ‘Gutted!’
'Big Mouth', 'Today’s Webtoon' kick off fierce ratings battle

'Big Mouth', 'Today’s Webtoon' kick off fierce ratings battle

Latest

view all