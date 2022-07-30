 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton, Prince William throwback video goes viral

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 30, 2022

Kate Middleton, Prince William throwback video goes viral
Kate Middleton, Prince William throwback video goes viral

Duke of Cambridge Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton’s throwback video has taken the internet by storm.

The video, wherein the royal couple can be seen partying like normal young people has gone viral shortly after it was uploaded on TikTok.

The video clip has been viewed more than four million times and received over 400,000 likes shortly.

It is based on adorable images of Prince William and Kate enjoying quality time with friends.

The video was posted with caption ‘party hard like normal young people’.

According to the Newsweek, in the viral video numerous pictures were taken in the early 2000s before the wedding of William and Kate in 2011.

In the first few photos, the royal couple can be seen dancing together with other friends.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp won't lose anything, legal experts share their opinion on Amber Heard' appeal

Johnny Depp won't lose anything, legal experts share their opinion on Amber Heard' appeal
Kris Jenner shares her nighttime skincare routine using Kim Kardashian’s SKKN line

Kris Jenner shares her nighttime skincare routine using Kim Kardashian’s SKKN line
Jason Momoa 'still seeing' Eiza González: 'Trying to keep it going'

Jason Momoa 'still seeing' Eiza González: 'Trying to keep it going'
Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth committed to make marriage work despite ups and downs

Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth committed to make marriage work despite ups and downs
Prince Harry branded ‘no sharp tool from the shed’ amid Meghan Markle comparisons

Prince Harry branded ‘no sharp tool from the shed’ amid Meghan Markle comparisons
‘Humiliated’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘want nothing to do with the Queen’

‘Humiliated’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘want nothing to do with the Queen’
Angelina Jolie gets cosmetic work done to look more 'youthful': Insider

Angelina Jolie gets cosmetic work done to look more 'youthful': Insider
Will Smith accused of advertising his son Jaden's product in Chris Rock slap apology video

Will Smith accused of advertising his son Jaden's product in Chris Rock slap apology video
David Beckham drives new Maserati Grecale, calls it ‘adrenaline rush in everyday life’

David Beckham drives new Maserati Grecale, calls it ‘adrenaline rush in everyday life’
Will Smith's apology video has a message to Chris Rock: Fans spot a meaningful text in background

Will Smith's apology video has a message to Chris Rock: Fans spot a meaningful text in background
Experts weigh in on why men cheat the likes of Beyoncé, Khloé and Emily Ratajkowski: Report

Experts weigh in on why men cheat the likes of Beyoncé, Khloé and Emily Ratajkowski: Report
Beyoncé hints at Jay Z’s cheating scandal, Solange elevator incident in new album

Beyoncé hints at Jay Z’s cheating scandal, Solange elevator incident in new album

Latest

view all