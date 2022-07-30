Kate Middleton, Prince William throwback video goes viral

Duke of Cambridge Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton’s throwback video has taken the internet by storm.



The video, wherein the royal couple can be seen partying like normal young people has gone viral shortly after it was uploaded on TikTok.

The video clip has been viewed more than four million times and received over 400,000 likes shortly.

It is based on adorable images of Prince William and Kate enjoying quality time with friends.

The video was posted with caption ‘party hard like normal young people’.

According to the Newsweek, in the viral video numerous pictures were taken in the early 2000s before the wedding of William and Kate in 2011.



In the first few photos, the royal couple can be seen dancing together with other friends.