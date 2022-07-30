Will Smith accused of advertising his son Jaden's product in Chris Rock slap apology video

Fans have alleged that Hollywood star Will Smith has used his Chris Rock slap apology video to advertise his own products.



Jada Pinkett Smith's hubby took to YouTube on Friday (29 July) to discuss his high profile falling out with Chris at the Oscars earlier this year.

In his latest video, the actor opened up about the aftermath, apologising to the comic for his actions. However, some have taken this outpouring of emotion as a genuine act of contrition on the part of the Fresh Prince, others are not as convinced.

Meanwhile, some eagle-eyed fans spotted a bottle of water placed on the table beside him throughout the video.

But it wasn't a bottle of any famous brand, it was Just Water, which is, incidentally, his son's company. Writing on Twitter, many claimed this was a clear example of self-promotion rather than a real apology.

On wrote: "Will Smith advertising his own bottled water company during his apology video makes it entirely disingenuous."

Another chipped in: "My favourite part of the Will Smith apology video was the tactical Just Water placement. Still gotta get that paper even when apologising."



"Will Smith was super sincere in his apology video but he still gonna get his sons water brand off the ground. He gotta add #WaterPartner in the description for legal reasons," a third wrote.

While another added: "See this is why you just give your apology to who it belongs to smh. #willsmith lost me at the product placement."

Smith, in his apology, said: "It’s all fuzzy. I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is he’s not ready to talk and when he is, he will reach out. There’s no part of me that thinks that’s the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults."

Will Smith also responded to a question about whether or not his wife had told him to do something that night, saying: "No. It’s like, you know, I made a choice on my own, from my own experiences, from my history with Chris. Jada had nothing to do with it. I’m sorry, babe. I wanna say sorry to my kids and my family for the heat that I brought on all of us."