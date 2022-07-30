 
‘Humiliated’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘want nothing to do with the Queen’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been feeling ‘humilated’ and experts suspect they’d want nothing to do with the Firm.

This claim has been made by royal commentator Daniela Elser, in her new piece for News.com.au.

She wrote, “Even if the book was not a factor, I find it incredibly hard to believe Harry and Meghan would want to spend time with the same people who less than two months ago humiliated them as the world watched on during the Platinum Jubilee."

“Let’s be real: The chances of the Sussexes merrily fuelling the private jet, loading up their children, staff and enough cashmere jumpers not to freeze to death in a monstrously huge castle, all to spend four days with his family would seem to be extremely small.”

