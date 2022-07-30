 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 30 2022
By
Web Desk

New Netflix movies and shows to watch this August

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 30, 2022

New Netflix movies and shows to watch this August

August means a bumper crop of fresh new movies and TV shows on Netflix.

The month of July is finally coming to an end, and it is time to welcome the new month with 33 new movies which is releasing on Netflix.

New projects fit for any genre lover, comedy, thrilling, with family friendly flair added to the mix.

Here's the list of Netflix upcoming movies: August 1

  • Big Tree City — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • 28 Days
  • 8 Mile
  • Above the Rim
  • The Age of Adaline
  • Battle: Los Angeles
  • Bridget Jones’s Baby
  • Bridget Jones’s Diary
  • Constantine
  • Dinner for Schmucks
  • Eyes Wide Shut
  • Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
  • Footloose (2011)
  • Hardcore Henry
  • Legends of the Fall
  • Love & Basketball
  • Made of Honor
  • Men in Black
  • Men in Black 3
  • Men in Black II
  • Miss Congeniality
  • Monster-in-Law
  • No Strings Attached
  • Pawn Stars: Season 13
  • Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 2: Tiny Taste Adventure
  • She’s Funny That Way
  • Space Jam (1996)
  • Spider-Man
  • Spider-Man 2
  • Spider-Man 3
  • Top Gear: Season 29-30
  • The Town
  • Woman in Gold

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry urged to 'grow up' to sit with Prince William and Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry urged to 'grow up' to sit with Prince William and Kate Middleton
Lindsay Lohan, her hubby Bader Shammas spotted together at New York Airport: Check out

Lindsay Lohan, her hubby Bader Shammas spotted together at New York Airport: Check out
Kourtney Kardashian unrecognisable in latest TikTok video: Fans compare her to a vampire

Kourtney Kardashian unrecognisable in latest TikTok video: Fans compare her to a vampire
Katherine Schwarzenegger pens sweet birthday tribute to dad Arnold: 'We Love You!'

Katherine Schwarzenegger pens sweet birthday tribute to dad Arnold: 'We Love You!'
Gordon Ramsay lands in hot water over selecting lamb to slaughter in TikTok video

Gordon Ramsay lands in hot water over selecting lamb to slaughter in TikTok video
Jennifer Lopez to perform at charity gala for Ukraine: Deets inside

Jennifer Lopez to perform at charity gala for Ukraine: Deets inside
'Wedding Seasons’ coming on Netflix August 04, 2022

'Wedding Seasons’ coming on Netflix August 04, 2022

'Worried' Queen used to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'quite regularly'

'Worried' Queen used to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'quite regularly'
Colin Farrell speaks about having panic attacks while filming Thirteen Lives

Colin Farrell speaks about having panic attacks while filming Thirteen Lives
Christy Turlington showcases her fitness streak with jaw-dropping yoga pose

Christy Turlington showcases her fitness streak with jaw-dropping yoga pose
Mandy Moore reflects on unmedicated childbirth second time due to rare blood disorder

Mandy Moore reflects on unmedicated childbirth second time due to rare blood disorder
Prince Andrew's daughter Princess Beatrice sparked private security row before Harry

Prince Andrew's daughter Princess Beatrice sparked private security row before Harry

Latest

view all