 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Christy Turlington showcases her fitness streak with jaw-dropping yoga pose

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 30, 2022

Christy Turlington showcases her fitness streak with jaw-dropping yoga pose
Christy Turlington showcases her fitness streak with jaw-dropping yoga pose

Christy Turlington has never failed to impress her fans with her tremendous physique and magnificent body.

In the Friday post, the 53-year-old supermodel took to social media to show off her yoga skills while hitting the beach with family.

In the photo, she could be seen balancing her bodyweight on her elbows while upside down. Despite the difficulty of the move, the beauty smiles in her Athleta gear while reflecting on missed family vacations.

“The thing I missed the most over the last two years was our family trips to the East Coast,” the runway pro captioned the carousel of snaps. I knew I had to get my mom, sisters, and niece involved—we had the most wonderful weekend connecting, reminiscing, and enjoying being in the moment.”

Turlington shared another photo with her mother just one week prior, captioning the sunset snap, “We found our golden light tonight, didn’t we Mama?”

Famous friends were sure to comment on the snaps, with actress Rita Wilson writing, “I can feel the love and energy!”

Model buddies like Helena Christensen and Amber Valletta also shared kind notes while good friend Linda Evangelista added to the comment section, “ This is LOVE.”

More From Entertainment:

Mandy Moore reflects on unmedicated childbirth second time due to rare blood disorder

Mandy Moore reflects on unmedicated childbirth second time due to rare blood disorder
Prince Andrew's daughter Princess Beatrice sparked private security row before Harry

Prince Andrew's daughter Princess Beatrice sparked private security row before Harry
Dwayne The Rock Johnson dishes on his daughters love for Black Adam

Dwayne The Rock Johnson dishes on his daughters love for Black Adam
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry suffered '12 days' of hell

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry suffered '12 days' of hell
Jennifer Garner opens up about injectables and cosmetic surgery

Jennifer Garner opens up about injectables and cosmetic surgery
Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan shares after-effect of wearing regency gown: Photo

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan shares after-effect of wearing regency gown: Photo
Photos: Dua Lipa drops jaws in thigh-skimming mini skirt and matching jacket

Photos: Dua Lipa drops jaws in thigh-skimming mini skirt and matching jacket

Johnny Depp won't lose anything, legal experts share their opinion on Amber Heard's appeal

Johnny Depp won't lose anything, legal experts share their opinion on Amber Heard's appeal
Kris Jenner shares her nighttime skincare routine using Kim Kardashian’s SKKN line

Kris Jenner shares her nighttime skincare routine using Kim Kardashian’s SKKN line
Jason Momoa 'still seeing' Eiza González: 'Trying to keep it going'

Jason Momoa 'still seeing' Eiza González: 'Trying to keep it going'
Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth committed to make marriage work despite ups and downs

Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth committed to make marriage work despite ups and downs
Prince Harry branded ‘no sharp tool from the shed’ amid Meghan Markle comparisons

Prince Harry branded ‘no sharp tool from the shed’ amid Meghan Markle comparisons

Latest

view all