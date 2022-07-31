 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift reacts to criticism over jet usage

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 31, 2022

Taylor Swift reacts to criticism over jet usage

Taylor Swift has issued a statement through her spokesperson after she was criticized over use of her private jet.

The Singer came under fire online after a study, conducted by digital marketing firm Yard, revealed that flights by her private jet have emitted 8,293.54 metric tons of carbon in the last seven months alone.

The study shared that's "1,184.8 times more than the average person's total annual emissions."

According Taylor's spokesperson her "jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals."

The spokesperson said that "To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect."

The study further said that Taylor's plane has taken 170 trips and racked up over 22,923 minutes in air since the beginning of this year, which is the equivalent of almost 16 days.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles reacts to report on donations from Osama Bin Laden's family

Prince Charles reacts to report on donations from Osama Bin Laden's family

Chris Rock addressed Will Smith apology in Atlanta?

Chris Rock addressed Will Smith apology in Atlanta?

Meghan Markle bought domain names for her children long before they were born?

Meghan Markle bought domain names for her children long before they were born?
Johnny Depp's art collection, focused on 'Friends & Heroes', sold within hours

Johnny Depp's art collection, focused on 'Friends & Heroes', sold within hours
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry urged to 'grow up' to sit with Prince William and Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry urged to 'grow up' to sit with Prince William and Kate Middleton
Lindsay Lohan, her hubby Bader Shammas spotted together at New York Airport: Check out

Lindsay Lohan, her hubby Bader Shammas spotted together at New York Airport: Check out
Kourtney Kardashian unrecognisable in latest TikTok video: Fans compare her to a vampire

Kourtney Kardashian unrecognisable in latest TikTok video: Fans compare her to a vampire
Katherine Schwarzenegger pens sweet birthday tribute to dad Arnold: 'We Love You!'

Katherine Schwarzenegger pens sweet birthday tribute to dad Arnold: 'We Love You!'
Gordon Ramsay lands in hot water over selecting lamb to slaughter in TikTok video

Gordon Ramsay lands in hot water over selecting lamb to slaughter in TikTok video
Jennifer Lopez to perform at charity gala for Ukraine: Deets inside

Jennifer Lopez to perform at charity gala for Ukraine: Deets inside
'Wedding Seasons’ coming on Netflix August 04, 2022

'Wedding Seasons’ coming on Netflix August 04, 2022

'Worried' Queen used to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'quite regularly'

'Worried' Queen used to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'quite regularly'

Latest

view all