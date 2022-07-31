 
Sunday Jul 31 2022
Italian court dismisses sexual assault case against Paul Haggis

Sunday Jul 31, 2022

Italian court dismisses sexual assault case against Paul Haggis

An Italian court dismissed sexual assault case against Oscar-winning director Paul Haggis.

The court ruled that there are no grounds to further pursue an investigation into the Canadian director had sex with a young woman without her consent.

After viewing the evidence and hearing arguments from both sides, the District Court of Lecce, an appellate court with three judges, unanimously rejected a prosecutor’s appeal to have Haggis’ house arrest reinstated,” said Haggis’ Italian lawyer Michele Laforgia in a statement issued on Saturday.

The 69-year-old director spent 16 days under house arrest in a hotel, before being released from detention.

