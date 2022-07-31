 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck appoint THIS luxury event planner for their wedding party

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 31, 2022

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck appoint THIS luxury event planner for their wedding party
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck appoint THIS luxury event planner for their wedding party

Power couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly preparing for their lavish wedding celebration after tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas earlier this month.

Reports are making rounds on the internet that Lopez, 53, and Affleck, 49, have hired Los Angeles-based luxury event planner Colin Cowie for their upcoming multi-day wedding bash.

According to Page Six, Cowie, who has worked with J.Lo in the past, has planned the hottest events for celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Michael Jordan, and was ranked no.1 wedding planner by Vogue.

The media outlet also reported that Cowie plans events in the range from $25,000 to $2 million and likely more, to create a “royal wedding of epic proportions [to] the most glamorous, sophisticated and tasteful backyard wedding.”

For the multi-day wedding affair, Bennifer will likely invite some of their close friends from the entertainment world. The exclusive guest list may include, Casey Affleck, Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Drea de Matteo, and more.

Lopez and Affleck surprised fans when they jetted off to Vegas on July 16 for an intimate ceremony at the iconic A Little White Chapel. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'burning out' royal titles ahead of memoir

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'burning out' royal titles ahead of memoir
Meghan Markle has 'good chance' in politics, Congress has seen 'worse' people

Meghan Markle has 'good chance' in politics, Congress has seen 'worse' people
Prince Harry 'very unhappy' with financier Netflix over Diana portrayal

Prince Harry 'very unhappy' with financier Netflix over Diana portrayal
Prince Harry cut off his 'snobbish' friends over 'race' threats to Meghan Markle

Prince Harry cut off his 'snobbish' friends over 'race' threats to Meghan Markle
Jennifer Aniston wishes 'Friends' co-star Lisa Kudrow on 59th birthday

Jennifer Aniston wishes 'Friends' co-star Lisa Kudrow on 59th birthday

Italian court dismisses sexual assault case against Paul Haggis

Italian court dismisses sexual assault case against Paul Haggis

Taylor Swift reacts to criticism over jet usage

Taylor Swift reacts to criticism over jet usage

Prince Charles reacts to report on donations from Osama Bin Laden's family

Prince Charles reacts to report on donations from Osama Bin Laden's family

Chris Rock addressed Will Smith apology in Atlanta?

Chris Rock addressed Will Smith apology in Atlanta?

Meghan Markle bought domain names for her children long before they were born?

Meghan Markle bought domain names for her children long before they were born?
Johnny Depp's art collection, focused on 'Friends & Heroes', sold within hours

Johnny Depp's art collection, focused on 'Friends & Heroes', sold within hours
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry urged to 'grow up' to sit with Prince William and Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry urged to 'grow up' to sit with Prince William and Kate Middleton

Latest

view all