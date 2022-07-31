 
Sunday Jul 31 2022
Web Desk

Amber Heard files for bankruptcy after Johnny Depp trial

Web Desk

Sunday Jul 31, 2022

Amber Heard files for bankruptcy after Johnny Depp trial?
Amber Heard files for bankruptcy after Johnny Depp trial?

Amber Heard has reportedly filed for bankruptcy after failing to pay Johnny Depp the defamation trial settlement handed to her by the court of Virginia.

This comes as no surprise since Amber’s legal team already mentioned in previous interviews that the Aquaman star simply does not have the funds to pay back her ex-husband the $10 million he is owed.

But she also made another legal splash before finally calling it quits it seems. The appeal for a retrial ‘fell like a lead balloon' in the eyes of the public, especially since the actor claimed, “We believe the court made errors that prevented a fair and First Amendment-compliant verdict. Therefore, we are appealing the verdict.”

According to Marca, Amber filed for bankruptcy before July 21st and issued an appeal with the court about the state of her finances and bowed out from the settlement payment.

In the petition, she seeks nullity of the entire judgment because of her lack of sufficient funds. 

