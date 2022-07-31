Prince Philip extramarital affairs protected' by 'ministers' for royal image: Report

Sunday Jul 31, 2022
Prince Philip's affairs are being shielded by the UK government to protect royal image, claims royal expert, reports Mirror.co.uk
Author Andrew Lownie says ministers have spent around £2million in blocking the archive left by Philip’s uncle Lord Mountbatten and his wife.
Dr Lownie to date has spent £460,000 in legal fees trying to find out what is mentioned in those 30,000 pages.
Dr Lownie said: “The only reason I can think of is that there is a reference to a lover of Prince Philip. The relationship between Lady Mountbatten and Nehru is well known.”
The Mountbatten family sold the papers to Southampton University in 2011 for £2.8million.
Dr Lownie, 60, took support from information laws to get access to the papers for his book.