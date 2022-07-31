Prince Philip extramarital affairs protected' by 'ministers' for royal image: Report

Prince Philip's affairs are being shielded by the UK government to protect royal image, claims royal expert, reports Mirror.co.uk

Author Andrew Lownie says ministers have spent around £2million in blocking the archive left by Philip’s uncle Lord Mountbatten and his wife.

Dr Lownie to date has spent £460,000 in legal fees trying to find out what is mentioned in those 30,000 pages.

Dr Lownie said: “The only reason I can think of is that there is a reference to a lover of Prince Philip. The relationship between Lady Mountbatten and Nehru is well known.”



The Mountbatten family sold the papers to Southampton University in 2011 for £2.8million.

Dr Lownie, 60, took support from information laws to get access to the papers for his book.