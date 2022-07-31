 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 31 2022
Princess Anne knew Meghan Markel had 'short shelf life in Britain' after first meeting

Sunday Jul 31, 2022

Meghan Markle and Princess Anne did not get along during the Duchess' time in UK.

Royal expert Neil Sean shares account of their first meeting when Meghan officially joined the royal brand.

Mr Sean said: "This senior royal takes no nonsense, much like her father the late Duke of Edinburgh

"Apparently, when Meghan Markle joined the Royal Family, she sought out Princess Anne.

"According to a very good source, Princess Anne gave very sage advice to the new royal.

"As we know, Princess Anne is the hardest working royal."

The royal expert continued: "She does endless amounts of engagements. She turns up does the job and does not seek the limelight, and represents the Queen.

"I thought the recent visit together with the Queen to the Thames Hospice was wonderful.

"But apparently Meghan left her meeting with Princess Anne dumbfounded.

"Princess Anne reiterated this mantra, she pointed out that it wasn't a working monarchy, it was a job, you turn up on time, you do your research, and do the duty.

"It's all about the project at hand.

"She also pointed out that whatever charities you are involved in you, you needed to get involved and get immersed."

Mr Sean suggested Meghan Markle "didn't take a lot of this to heart," adding that the Duchess "did not get too involved with the National Theatre" as a patron.

Mr Sean added: "According to a very good source Meghan Markle failed to warm to Princess Anne.

"And Princess Anne always knew that Meghan would have a very short shelf-life in the world of the British monarchy."

