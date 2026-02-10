P Diddy reportedly received huge amount ahead of legal trouble in Miami?

Sean “Diddy” Combs is back in the headlines as new details emerged about $100,000 cash payment which he reportedly received from a Miami nightclub.

The huge amount payment was connected to his appearance at a Formula 1 Race Week party at M2 nightclub in May 2023, just months before his viral 2024 arrest.

Sources, however, said that the money was delivered in two separate installments to a company which is linked to Combs’ mother, Janice Combs.

The cash-only arrangement surprised many because of the large amount and the lack of normal banking methods.

The appearance happened before Combs’ legal troubles started growing. In 2024, federal authorities arrested him after a massive investigation into multiple allegations.

Since then, the rapper’s finances, business dealings and past behaviour have been closely examined.

The $100,000 payment, moreover, has come back into focus as the public looks closer at his financial moves before the arrest.

Combs’ representatives did not comment on the reported payment just yet, leaving people assuming.

Investigators are still reviewing his past appearances and financial transactions as the recent reports added another piece to the puzzle of Combs’ professional and personal life.