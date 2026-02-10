Kanye West set to make major comeback as fans await a big night

Kanye West, iconic music mogul who is best known for taking controversial steps, is all set to return to Europe for very first time in 12 years with a special one-night concert in the Netherlands.

The 48-year-old rapper will perform at GelreDome in Arnhem on Saturday 6 June, marking his first European live show ever since 2014 and his first in the Netherlands since 2013.

The Arnhem performance is said to be his first stop on a small run of European gig, meanwhile, another concert is scheduled in Reggio Emilia, Italy on 18 July.

The dates of the rapper’s much awaited shows are yet to be confirmed.

Concert organizers, however, describe the event as a rare and unmissable moment for West’s fans, comparing it to his old performance at GelreDome in 2012 which still remembered in the country.

Although the Heartless rapper didn’t perform a full European concert in over 10 years, West hosted listening parties for his Vultures albums with Ty Dolla $ign in 2023 and 2024.

In recent years, Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband faced massive criticism over his antisemitic and racist remarks online that left him lose many business deals.

Last month, the father of four apologised in The Wall Street Journal, saying that his past behaviour was completely because of his bipolar disorder and a car accident.

Moreover, the rapper went on to add that the apology wasn’t about making money but to express what he’s been feeling lately.