Chris Hemsworth reveals how 'casually' he proposed wife Elsa Pataky

Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky tied the knot in 2010

Chris Hemsworth has revealed how he popped the question to his better half, Elsa Pataky.

The 42-year-old Australian actor opened how casual and unromantic the moment was.

The Extraction star opened that him and Elsa spoke about getting married before even he proposed her and it was like “Yeah, why not, why not.”

Chris opened at Nova's Fitzy, Wippa and Kate, "So that kind of takes the air of the build-up. It felt like a 'Why not? I've got nothing better at the moment, we'll see how it goes', type of energy."

Out of the whole unromantic vibe of their relationship, the Thor actor still tried one thing to make the proposal look a little special and dreamy.

Therefore, Hemsworth simply just put the ring in a chocolate box to propose marriage to Pataky.

He explained, "I had it in my hand, in my pocket, and I thought, I've got to do something cool with it. This is about as creative as I got, I put it in a chocolate box."

The duo, who tied the knot in 2010, shares three children; daughter India Rose and twin boys, Sasha and Tristan.