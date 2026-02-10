Lewis Hamilton seems ready to take next step in relationship with Kim Kardashian

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian’s romance went public in a big way at Super Bowl LX sending fans into frenzy.

With all eyes on the new couple, fans got intrigued by the conversation going on between the pair.

Lip reader, Nicola Hickling decoded what the F1 champion talked about with the SKIMS founder

During their headline making appearance on the big screen at Levi’s Stadium, Hamilton allegedly talked about meeting with his mom, Carmen Larbalestier.

Hickling shared with Daily Mail that he told Kardashian, “No, I don’t take just any girl to my mom.”

Hamilton then added, “I mean, you’re gonna meet someday. She is very excited to see you.”

Kardashian’s response was simple, “OK.”

Moreover, body language expert Judi James noted the couple’s “undivided attention” toward each other, pointing out that Kardashian leaned back to take in Hamilton visually as he spoke.

The pair were all smiles as they watched the Seattle Seahawks defeat the New England Patriots, marking their first public outing since news of their relationship broke last week.

Their Super Bowl “hard launch” followed a string of romantic getaways across England and France earlier this month.

The 41-year-old and 45-year-old have known each other for more than a decade but only recently confirmed their relationship.