Kaley Cuoco unveils unconventional but ‘best’ decision in her marriage

Kaley Cuoco opened up about the surprising choice she and fiancé Tom Pelphrey made to strengthen their relationship

On Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, the Big Bang Theory star revealed that they sleep in separate beds.

She shared that Pelphrey moved into the guest room after struggling with her crowded sleeping arrangements.

Cuoco often shares her bed with their daughter Matilda and several of her beloved pets.

“He was like, ‘I can’t do this anymore.’ And I’m like, ‘I understand,’” she recalled.

The idea surfaced during couples therapy, which Cuoco says they “love.”

At first, she worried about appearances, but Pelphrey reassured her, “I never see you at night. Why do you care?”

Cuoco star admitted she realized she didn’t and the change became a relief.

The couple also have opposite routines.

The Flight Attendant is an early sleeper and riser, while Pelphrey prefers late nights for writing and reading.

“We established this from day one… We’re totally on different sleeping schedules,” she explained.

Though unconventional, Cuoco now calls the arrangement “the best decision we ever made.”

For her, it’s proof that adapting to each other’s needs can make a marriage stronger.