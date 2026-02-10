Timothée Chalamet leaves 'Interstellar' director in stitches with career joke

Timothée Chalamet speaks with Christopher Nolan at 'Interstellar' special screening

Timothee Chalamet recently had a one-on-one Q&A session with Academy Award winning director Christopher Nolan.

On February 10, the Marty Supreme actor attended the special screening of film Interstellar, held in Los Angeles, where he spoke to Nolan.

He was given a chance to ask questions to the GOAT director. The 30-year-old opened the Q&A session with an unexpected joke that left the Oppenheimer director in stitches.

A video has been going viral on X, where the two can be seen sitting together and Chalamet goes, “I don’t know where to begin”.

As he was nervous, he cracked a career joke saying, “I guess my first question would be: How insane is my career right now?”

His light-hearted joke left Nolan and the audience laughing out loud.

Timothee has been doing great career wise with back-to-back hit performances in three years with films like Wonka, A Complete Unknown (Bob Dylan biopic), Dune and Marty Supreme.

Furthermore, The Academy nominated spoke asked Nolan about recording process of the iconic the trailer monologue delivered by Matthew McConaughey in Interstellar.

Chalamet also played a pivotal role in the 2014 sci-fi adventure. The film also featured Jessica Chastein, Anne Hathaway and Meckenzie Foy.

Work wise, he is all set to return as Paul Atreides in Dune: Part Three, slated to release on December 18.