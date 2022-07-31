Jennifer Lopez surprises staff at lavish eatery in Capri, clicks picture with chefs

Global icon Jennifer Lopez has been receiving a tremendous amount of love from fans after announcing her whirlwind wedding to Ben Affleck in Las Vegas.

The Hustlers star, 53, who made glam appearances in Paris with husband Affleck, 49, where the newlyweds enjoyed their romantic honeymoon, surprised local fans and staff in a famous, upscale restaurant in Capri.





The All I Have singer, who landed in the Italian city for her UNICEF benefit concert, received a warm welcome from the waiters and staff of Villa Verde restaurant, on Friday evening.

Lopez looked stunning and was all smiles as a group of restaurant staff presented her with a heart-shaped pizza and belted out ‘That's Amore’ popularized by '50s crooner Dean Martin.

"THAT’S [email protected] you for coming! (For 2)" the restaurant captioned a picture of the On the Floor singer holding up the pizza.

Earlier in the afternoon, J.Lo was clicked while having lunch in an Italian restaurant. She wore a gorgeous sleeveless white dress with a flowing skirt as she strolled the street.