 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Louis Tomlinson slams One Direction’s debut album ‘Up All Night’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 31, 2022

FileFootage

Louis Tomlinson made a shocking comment on One Direction’s debut album ‘Up All Night’ which was sold 4.5million copies worldwide.

During the singer’s recent appearance on Smallzy’s Surgery podcast, the former member of the world’s biggest boy band didn’t speak favourably about the set, launched in 2011.

“Twelve years ago today the band got formed, but the first album was (expletive) any way,” the Back To You singer said.

The singer was oldest member of the group which was formed by the judges on TV’s The X Factor on 2010.

He also weighed in on the pressure as a solo artist after the group disbanded.

“There’s still pressure obviously for me to deliver a good record. . . and me trying to find my feet coming out of a band as big as One Direction,” he said.

Meanwhile in 2016, Zayn Malik dubbed the band’s music “generic as (expletive)” before adding, “It wasn’t me.”

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard ‘lying her whole life’, therapist comes out

Amber Heard ‘lying her whole life’, therapist comes out
Jennifer Lopez surprises staff at lavish eatery in Capri, clicks picture with chefs

Jennifer Lopez surprises staff at lavish eatery in Capri, clicks picture with chefs

Aliee ready to start her 'new fresh music journey': Checkout

Aliee ready to start her 'new fresh music journey': Checkout
'SEVENTEEN', 'TWICE' set new high records: report

'SEVENTEEN', 'TWICE' set new high records: report
Princess Anne knew Meghan Markel had 'short shelf life in Britain' after first meeting

Princess Anne knew Meghan Markel had 'short shelf life in Britain' after first meeting
Prince Harry ‘can no longer sell’ tell-all memoir: report

Prince Harry ‘can no longer sell’ tell-all memoir: report
Britney Spears’ bombshell tell-all memoir delayed due to THIS reason, Deets inside

Britney Spears’ bombshell tell-all memoir delayed due to THIS reason, Deets inside
Meghan Markle branded ‘opportunist of the worst kind’: report

Meghan Markle branded ‘opportunist of the worst kind’: report
V’s ‘Christmas Tree’ sets a new record alongside BTS, Nicki Minaj

V’s ‘Christmas Tree’ sets a new record alongside BTS, Nicki Minaj
Amber Heard files for bankruptcy after Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard files for bankruptcy after Johnny Depp trial
Aespa's first fanmeet turns into mini-concert for fans

Aespa's first fanmeet turns into mini-concert for fans
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck appoint THIS luxury event planner for their wedding party

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck appoint THIS luxury event planner for their wedding party

Latest

view all