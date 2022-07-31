 
Sunday Jul 31 2022
SEVENTEEN wins first place for '_WORLD' on Inkigayo

Sunday Jul 31, 2022

SEVENTEEN wins first place for _WORLD on Inkigayo

SEVENTEEN sent fans wild with their performance and won the first place for _WORLD on SBS’s 'Inkigayo' on Sunday.

The Inkigayo chart is a music program record chart on the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) that gives an award to the best-performing single of the week in South Korea.

The chart released on July 31, placed SEVENTEEN’s _WORLD on the top making it the group's fourth win for this song and 50th win overall.

TWICE’s Nayeon’s POP! marked second place while ITZY’s SNEAKERS occupied the third position.

The performers for this week were Nicole, Sunye, ATBO, ATEEZ, Xdinary Heroes, ENHYPEN, MCND, WINNER, YOUNITE, ITZY, CSR, TRENDZ, TO1, PURPLE KISS, P1Harmony, and H1-KEY.

The fans displayed their joy on Twitter by congratulating the team on the comment thread.

Watch the winner announcement below!



