 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 31 2022
Insane Prince William and Kate Middleton party photos revealed: See

Sunday Jul 31, 2022

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have quite the sophisticated reputation, however, there was a time when the two let their guard down and partied like no tomorrow during the early days of their romance!

As per The Daily Star, a TikTok video has gone viral that includes snaps from Kate and William’s early dating days, with several showing the Cambridges in a drunken stupor while partying at clubs with their friends.

The video went viral earlier this week, racking up a stunning four million views and numerous comments from royal fans and foes alike.

One user commented: “Just like all young people… That is nice... and normal.”

While another compared the situation to if the pictures were of the Sussexes, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, saying: “If it was Harry and his wife it would be a scandal.”

Insane Prince William and Kate Middleton party photos revealed: See

It is pertinent to mention that Kate met Prince William while studying at St Andrews together in 2001. By 2004, their romance was official before splitting up briefly in 2007.

They then got back together soon, and tied the knot in 2011 in a royal wedding watched by millions across the globe.

Talking about their university romance, Prince William once revealed: “We were friends for over a year first and it just sort of blossomed from then on.”

