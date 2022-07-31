 
Jennifer Lopez responds to ex-husband's remarks about her fourth marriage to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez dropped jaws as she shared her behind-the-scenes snaps on Sunday after a big performance in Italy, apparently responding to her ex-husband Ojani Noa's remarks about her fourth marriage to Ben Affleck.

The two-time Grammy nominee left everyone awestruck as she performed the LUISAVIAROMA x UNICEF Gala in Capri, Italy this weekend. One fan, @GenesiLC, shared a clip of Lopez's power performance.  

Lopez has shared her stunning pics from the concert on Sunday, showing off 8.5 carat green diamond wedding ring estimated to be worth $5M to $10M. 

The singer's post seemed to be a befitting response to her husband who apparently tried to steal spotlight with his comments on JLo's marriage to Affleck. 

Lopes looked drop-dead-gorgeous as she stripped off the voluminous chiffon and feathered coat to reveal a zebra-print feathered top and matching bell bottoms.

Nail artist Tom Bachik also posted a close-up shot of the 53-year-old pop diva's manicure as well as her green diamond wedding ring.

Lopez's post comes hours after her ex-husband made shocking remarks about her fourth marriage, saying: “I wish her and Ben the best, but I’m not convinced it will last.

"I was husband number one and she told me I was the love of her life – On our wedding night, she said we would be together for ever,” Ojani Noa told Mail Online.

Noa was married to Lopez for a year between 1997 and 1998, before she married again in 2001 with a two-year marriage to Cris Judd.

That relationship ended in 2003 and in 2004 the singer married Marc Anthony, which was her longest marriage yet, lasting 10 years. The pair also share 14-year-old twins together. Now, with Affleck, she is in her fourth marriage.

