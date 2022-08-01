Balochistan rains kill more than 130 as govt vows 'not to abandon' people

An aerial shot of the destruction caused by heavy rains and flash floods in Balochistan, on July 30, 2022. — Twitter/CMShehbaz

47 children killed in rain-related incidents.

PM Shehbaz arrives in Balochistan again.

Rescue operations underway in province.

QUETTA: The relentless rains in Balochistan have so far killed over 130 and the toll is expected to rise as rescue operations continue with the government vowing that it will "not abandon" the people.

The local administration and the armed forces are carrying out rescue activities in the province, but the flash floods have completely inundated large areas, hampering the operations.

In the latest statistics, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Balochistan, said that among the 136 deceased, 56 were men, 47 children, and 33 women, while 70 people have been injured.

The PDMA's report showed that the rains damaged 13,535 houses and completely destroyed 3,406 homes, and the heavy downpour also inflicted damage to 16 bridges and 640 kilometres of roads.



Over 20,000 cattle have been killed in the flash floods, eight dam embankments have been damaged, and crops on 198,000-acre land have been destroyed.

'Rescue takes time'

In conversation with Geo News, Balochistan Government Spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah said that storms also hit the United States, and the province is no exception, adding that "rescue operations take time".

The spokesperson said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has visited Balochistan and the provincial government is in contact with the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa as the authorities seek to provide relief to the people.

In the coming months, Shah said the government will devise a long-term plan for dealing with rains. "We are rallying the non-government organisations (NGOs) and will not abandon the people."

She added that the rescue operations have been completed to a large extent, while relief operations are underway. The spokesperson claimed that till the rescue and relief operations are underway, government officials' salaries will be deposited to the relief fund.

Shah also said that the Karachi-Quetta road — which was heavily damaged due to the heavy rains — has finally been restored for traffic.

PM visits Balochistan again

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who visited Balochistan two days back, has arrived in Quetta again to review relief activities in the flood-affected areas.

On his way to Quetta, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz briefed the prime minister about the relief activities being carried out.

The prime minister is scheduled to visit a tent village established for the flood-affected people in the Khusnoob area of Qila Saifullah.

Following his arrival in Quetta, PM Shehbaz held a meeting with provincial officials and armed forces personnel, who briefed him about the ongoing situation and the efforts being made to overcome the crisis.

During the meeting with officials, including Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, the prime minister directed them to ensure that the amount he announced last week for the families of the deceased people — Rs1 million — within 24 hours.

"The challenge is big, but we will tackle it together. We will not rest till the last home affected by rains and floods is restored," the prime minister said, directing authorities to spread the network of medical camps in the province.

The situation of roads

On the other hand, Levies Force, in a statement, said that in the upper areas of Toba Achakzai and Toba Kakari, links roads were damaged and commuters are facing trouble.

The link roads of Kan Mehtarzai, Muslim Bagh, and Loi Band have not been restored, while internet, telephone, and electricity have still not been restored in several upper areas, the force said.

The statement said that the Quetta-Harnai Highway remains closed for the third day for all kinds of traffic at Chapper Rift in Ziarat's limits after landsliding, while the restoration works have not been started there as of yet.