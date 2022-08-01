 
entertainment
Monday Aug 01 2022
BTS ARMYs take the stage, joins Erica Banks during Lollapalooza performance

Monday Aug 01, 2022

For all the right reasons, July 31 is being regarded as the most unforgettable day in Lollapalooza's history.

Firstly, for the fact that on this day J-Hope from BTS became the first Korean headliner of the festival.

Secondly, the festival had the record highest ticket sales in past 31years.Thirdly, this day might be remembered as the day when fans took the stage and became the star of the show effortlessly.

Erica Banks during her performance while performing her hit track ‘Buss it’ brought in a bunch of ARMYs on stage.

To the enthusiasm of a boisterous crowd, the ARMYs were throwing it back!

Soon after the performance, the videos went viral. Erica herself took to her twitter and shared her happiness at the amount of exposure her performance got, she also thanked ARMY’s.

