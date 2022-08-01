 
entertainment
Prince William continues to break royal traditions

Duke of Cambridge Prince William, who is known to break the royal protocols in the past, continued to do so during the UEFA Women's Euro award ceremony.

Prince William broke the royal protocol while handing out the winning medals to England’s women national football team, who clinched the trophy with 2-1 extra time win over Germany.

Later, the Duke handed out the winning medals to each of the women at the award ceremony.

William understandably broke the royal protocol as he offered hugs to congratulate the emotional players.

According to the Sky News, the Duke of Cambridge initially shook hands with some of the Lionesses team members before he offered hugs to congratulate them.

As per the tradition, royals would traditionally offer their hand for a shake. 

