Amber Heard stayed ‘true to her word,’ refused to take $16M from Johnny Depp

File Footage

Amber Heard reportedly chose not take millions of dollars from Johnny Depp that she was entitled to following their messy divorce in 2016.



Unsealed pre-trial court documents of the actors' libel case obtained by The Daily Beast suggest that the Aquaman actor “stayed true to her word” despite her lawyers’ advice.

The documents claim that the actor’s legal team begged her to pursue the $16 million she was entitled to through Depp’s $33 million he made from the fourth installment of Pirates of the Caribbean while they were married.

However, Heard emailed her attorneys refusing to take the money as she allegedly wrote to them that she was being “amazingly true to (her) word, that this is not about the money.”

The conversation/emails, the 36-year-old had with her lawyers during divorce trial, was declared unsuitable for submission in court by Judge Penney Azcarate.

This revelation comes few days after Heard appealed the court’s verdict in the highly publicized defamation case that lasted for six long weeks.

Depp was awarded $10.35 million in damages whereas Heard won one of her three countersuits claims and was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.

The financially challenged actor has now sold her beloved California home for a whooping sum of $1.05 million and made a profit of about $500K to pay her former husband's debt.

The Yucca Valley property was bought by Heard through an anonymous trust for $570,000 in 2019.