Billie Eilish shares adorable throwback pictures to wish brother Finneas on birthday

Billie Eilish showered love on her big brother and songwriting partner, Finneas, on his birthday with adorable throwback snaps from their childhood.

Taking to Instagram, the Happier Than Ever hit-maker dropped the pictures featuring the siblings spending time outdoors.

“Happy birthday to my best friend,” Eilish captioned the post. “You make life feel worth something."



The 20-year-old singer has collaborated on a number of songs with her brother. Finneas has produced and written for several artists including his little sister.



The brother-sister duo has won multiple Grammys together and recently made history when they won an Academy Award for their James Bond theme No Time to Die.

Previously in an acceptance speech at Variety's Hitmakers brunch, the singer gushed about her brother, saying he’s the reason she’s alive.

“Finneas is my best friend, my big brother, he’s four years older than me and we’ve been best friends forever,” Eilish said.

“We started making music together when I was 13 and he was 17; he produces everything. He’s the only reason I’m anywhere in the whole world and he’s probably the only reason I’m alive,” the singer added.



