 
entertainment
Monday Aug 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez cuts a chic figure in gorgeous floral printed mini dress: Pics

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 01, 2022

File Footage 

Jennifer Lopez looked drop dead gorgeous in a floral printed mini dress as she stepped out for lunch in Capri after her dreamy honeymoon with Ben Affleck.

The Marry Me actor flaunted her toned legs in the light blue dress featuring big red flowers, a perfect outfit for the summers.

The newlywed slayed the look with utter perfection for her day out as she accessorized her look with gold hoop earrings, matching bracelets and rings.

Photo Credits: Daily Mail
Photo Credits: Daily Mail

JLo had her honey blonde tresses tied in a sleek bun while she sported a pair of aviator-style sunglasses and opted for wedge sandals.

The Hollywood diva kept her make-up minimal with nude lipstick and rosy blush and carried a wicker handbag.

Photo Credits: Daily Mail
Photo Credits: Daily Mail

Lopez recently tied knot with Affleck in an intimate Las Vegas wedding following a romantic honeymoon in France.

"So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," she wrote in her newsletter.

“In the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined,” she added. “One we dreamed of long ago and one made real.” 


More From Entertainment:

Hannah Dodd reveals she is working on Bridgerton Season 3

Hannah Dodd reveals she is working on Bridgerton Season 3
Billie Eilish shares adorable throwback pictures to wish brother Finneas on birthday

Billie Eilish shares adorable throwback pictures to wish brother Finneas on birthday
Gigi Hadid's mom Yolanda returns to social media following her struggle with depression

Gigi Hadid's mom Yolanda returns to social media following her struggle with depression
Georgia Toffolo looks angelic in white as she steps out in London

Georgia Toffolo looks angelic in white as she steps out in London
Zoey Deutch shares how her movie made her spend ‘more time online’

Zoey Deutch shares how her movie made her spend ‘more time online’
Lady Gaga says she was afraid her career was over due to fibromyalgia

Lady Gaga says she was afraid her career was over due to fibromyalgia

Amber Heard stayed ‘true to her word,’ refused to take $16M from Johnny Depp

Amber Heard stayed ‘true to her word,’ refused to take $16M from Johnny Depp

Princess Anne ‘never wanted’ Prince Harry: Unearthed account

Princess Anne ‘never wanted’ Prince Harry: Unearthed account
Kylie Jenner shows off goofy dance moves with mom Kris Jenner in TikTok video

Kylie Jenner shows off goofy dance moves with mom Kris Jenner in TikTok video
Reese Witherspoon to film Legally Blonde 3 after Top Gun: Maverick worldwide success

Reese Witherspoon to film Legally Blonde 3 after Top Gun: Maverick worldwide success
Brad Pitt being taught by Lewis Hamilton about Formula 1 ahead of sports movie

Brad Pitt being taught by Lewis Hamilton about Formula 1 ahead of sports movie
Meghan Markle’s ‘spin job’ of the century’ blasted: report

Meghan Markle’s ‘spin job’ of the century’ blasted: report

Latest

view all