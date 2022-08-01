 
entertainment
Monday Aug 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Elon Musk's dad says 'I'm not proud of my son'

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 01, 2022

Elon Musks dad says Im not proud of my son

Elon Musk's dad Errol Musk called the world's richest man fat and said he's not proud of his son, according to a report.

Errol jumped on the Kyle and Jackie O radio show in Australia Monday, telling the hosts he's not proud of Elon for creating game-changing technology and becoming a billionaire.

The 76-year-old said: "You know, we are a family that have (sic) been doing a lot of things for a long time. It's not as if we suddenly started doing something."

Errol revealed his favorite child is Elon's brother, Kimbal, whom he called his "pride and joy."

Elon Musks dad says Im not proud of my son

He reportedly shaded Elon after being asked about the photos of his son on vacation in Greece, saying "Elon is very strongly built but he's been eating badly," and urging him to take a weight loss product. He also went on to say he has a fleet of cars, but not a single Tesla. 

Elon, according to TMZ, detests his dad and blames him for his family's early struggles.

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard worked as a stripper and escort early in her career?

Amber Heard worked as a stripper and escort early in her career?
Jennifer Lopez drops jaws in bold orange dress as she steps out for dinner in Capri

Jennifer Lopez drops jaws in bold orange dress as she steps out for dinner in Capri
Angelina Jolie does ‘electric slide’ as daughter Zahara gets ready to attend Spelman

Angelina Jolie does ‘electric slide’ as daughter Zahara gets ready to attend Spelman

Hannah Dodd reveals she is working on Bridgerton Season 3

Hannah Dodd reveals she is working on Bridgerton Season 3
Jennifer Lopez cuts a chic figure in gorgeous floral printed mini dress: Pics

Jennifer Lopez cuts a chic figure in gorgeous floral printed mini dress: Pics
Billie Eilish shares adorable throwback pictures to wish brother Finneas on birthday

Billie Eilish shares adorable throwback pictures to wish brother Finneas on birthday
Elon Musk and Google co-founder Sergey Brin's wife are just friends?

Elon Musk and Google co-founder Sergey Brin's wife are just friends?
Gigi Hadid's mom Yolanda returns to social media following her struggle with depression

Gigi Hadid's mom Yolanda returns to social media following her struggle with depression
Georgia Toffolo looks angelic in white as she steps out in London

Georgia Toffolo looks angelic in white as she steps out in London
Zoey Deutch shares how her movie made her spend ‘more time online’

Zoey Deutch shares how her movie made her spend ‘more time online’
Lady Gaga says she was afraid her career was over due to fibromyalgia

Lady Gaga says she was afraid her career was over due to fibromyalgia

Amber Heard stayed ‘true to her word,’ refused to take $16M from Johnny Depp

Amber Heard stayed ‘true to her word,’ refused to take $16M from Johnny Depp

Latest

view all